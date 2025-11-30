South Africa marks International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian people in Pretoria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was officially marked on Friday in Pretoria, under the patronage of South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile. The event was organized by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in South Africa in cooperation with the South African Ministry of International Relations and the United Nations.

According to Yaffa News Network, the ceremony was attended by a delegation representing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, led by Sabri Sidam, a member of the Fatah Central Committee and its deputy secretary. Also present were the Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa Hanan Jarrar, senior government and parliamentary officials, heads and members of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions, representatives of solidarity committees, and numerous civil society organizations.

The event drew notable attention from South Africa’s political leadership, reaffirming the country’s long-standing and firm support for the Palestinian cause. The commemoration also coincided with 60 years of solidarity between the two nations and 30 years since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

In his address, Sidam conveyed the greetings of the Palestinian president and leadership to the South African president, government, and people, describing South Africa as a “twin to the Palestinian people in struggle and shared memory for freedom and justice.” He praised South Africa’s steadfast positions and its historic and principled support for Palestine.

Several speakers addressed the gathering. Ambassador Jarrar underlined the deep humanitarian meaning of the occasion and emphasized the Palestinian people’s unwavering determination to achieve freedom and independence.

Representing the South African government, Andreas Neill, head of a UN center, highlighted the unprecedented level of international solidarity with Palestine. He expressed hope and pride in visiting Palestine after its liberation and recalled his past meetings with the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and other Fatah leaders, including the imprisoned figure Marwan Barghouti.

The program featured a documentary film depicting the suffering of the Palestinian people, along with artistic and solidarity performances.

Sidam’s visit to South Africa will continue with a series of political and public activities aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding international solidarity with Palestine amid growing regional and global challenges.

