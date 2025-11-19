Head of Ahlulbayt Islamic Council of South Africa Warns Against Sectarianism and Division in Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Head of the Ahlulbayt Islamic Council of South Africa emphasized that unity among Muslims can only be achieved by holding firmly to the Qur’an and the divine rope. Sheikh Booli described the Prophet’s legacy as a roadmap for unity, beginning with the principle of brotherhood. He reminded that the Prophet (PBUH) taught Muslims to treat one another with love, compassion, and respect, citing the Qur’anic verse: “The believers are but brothers, so make peace between your brothers and fear Allah that you may receive mercy.” He further affirmed that diversity is part of divine wisdom, not a basis for superiority, quoting: “O mankind! We created you from male and female and made you into nations and tribes so that you may know one another. Verily, the most honorable of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous.”

Sheikh Booli stressed that Muslims share the belief in the Oneness of God and the Prophethood of Muhammad (PBUH), which forms a common identity and purpose. He highlighted love and reconciliation as another legacy of the Prophet, explaining that his teachings guide Muslims to resolve disputes with mercy and respect. He quoted the verse: “Those who spend in ease and hardship, who restrain anger and forgive people—Allah loves the doers of good.”

He also underlined the importance of mutual consultation, noting that the Prophet regularly sought advice from his companions. He referred to the Qur’an praising those who respond to their Lord, establish prayer, and conduct their affairs by consultation. Sheikh Booli pointed out that Muslims already share core practices such as praying toward the Kaaba, fasting in Ramadan, performing Hajj, and giving zakat. He warned that minor differences must not be allowed to divide the Ummah, as enemies exploit these divisions to incite hatred and bloodshed.

Sheikh Booli called on Muslims to uphold the Prophet’s principles, saying that commitment to these values fosters love, harmony, cooperation, and peaceful coexistence. He described the Prophet’s approach to resolving disputes as rooted in dialogue and justice, citing the verse: “If two groups of believers fight, make peace between them. But if one oppresses the other, fight the oppressor until they return to Allah’s command. Then reconcile with justice—Allah loves those who act justly.”

He lamented that the oft-recited verse “Hold fast to the rope of Allah and do not be divided” is often ignored in practice. He urged Muslims to engage in honest dialogue and listen to one another, warning that many conflicts could be resolved this way. He expressed concern over the rise of sectarianism and the prioritization of personal interests over collective good, pointing to figures like al-Julani serving imperialist agendas and the spread of lies on social media fueling hatred.

Sheikh Booli urged Muslims to return to the Prophet’s roadmap, stressing that unity requires dialogue, cooperation, and education about Islam’s lessons. He criticized preachers who spread division from the pulpit, calling ignorance within the Ummah its greatest enemy.

He concluded by affirming that holding fast to the divine rope is a powerful strategy to eliminate division and foster unity. He emphasized focusing on shared beliefs—faith in God, prayer, fasting, pilgrimage—and using the Qur’an and the Prophet’s authentic tradition to reduce tensions. He called for study circles on Qur’anic teachings related to unity and encouraged intra-Muslim dialogue based on love and respect. He also urged organizing joint social projects to promote cooperation, declaring that by holding fast to Allah’s rope, Muslims can overcome division and build a stronger, united Ummah.

