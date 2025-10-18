Palestine-Pakistan Vice Chancellors Forum launched to rebuild Gaza’s education sector

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first-ever Palestine-Pakistan Vice Chancellors Forum convened in Islamabad, marking a significant step toward strengthening academic collaboration and rebuilding Gaza’s war-torn educational infrastructure. The forum, hosted by COMSTECH—an OIC subsidiary—brought together academic leaders from both nations to foster partnerships in higher education, scientific research, and capacity building.

The initiative comes in response to the extensive destruction of educational institutions in Gaza due to ongoing conflict, which has severely disrupted academic progress. The forum aimed to mobilize international academic support and promote sustainable development through joint research, faculty training, and student exchange programs.

Speaking at the event, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Education, Prof. Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, described the forum as a “historic step” and announced the allocation of 5,000 scholarships for Palestinian students to pursue higher education in Pakistan.

Palestinian Ambassador Dr. Zaheer Muhammad Hamdullah Zaid welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that international commitments to peace would be upheld. He emphasized the critical role of education in empowering Palestinian youth and rebuilding their future.

Prof. Dr. Ayman Al-Sabah, President of Al-Aqsa University in Gaza, extended gratitude to Pakistan and COMSTECH, noting that academic cooperation offers a beacon of hope and new opportunities for students and researchers striving to overcome the challenges of war and occupation.

