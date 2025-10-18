Palestinian Popular Front honors martyrdom of Yemeni commander 'al-Ghamari' and his son Hussain

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine has extended its deepest condolences to the Yemeni people, Ansar Allah, the Yemeni leadership, the valiant Yemeni Armed Forces, and the family of Major General Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, following his assassination. Al-Ghamari served as Chief of Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Front said Major General al-Ghamari was martyred on the battlefield of honor and heroism, alongside a group of his brave comrades—including his 13-year-old son Hussein—after a cowardly Zionist assassination. His life was devoted to defending his homeland and supporting Gaza, adding a new chapter of dignity to the legacy of martyrs.

The statement emphasized that al-Ghamari sacrificed his soul for the central cause of the Ummah—the Palestinian cause—demonstrating that resistance and solidarity with the Palestinian people are a foundational principle and way of life for the Yemeni people and their armed forces.

It continued by stating that al-Ghamari’s actions proved that supporting Gaza is both a national and humanitarian obligation, and that one’s stance on Palestine is the true measure of Arab identity, authenticity, and honor.

The Popular Front affirmed that the blood of Yemeni commanders, mingled with the blood of Gaza’s martyrs, will not be shed in vain. Though the loss of these loyal leaders is painful, their martyrdom will only strengthen the path of resistance.

Expressing deep solidarity with the steadfast Yemeni people, the Front praised their noble sacrifices in defense of the dignity of the Ummah and the values that unite the free. It declared that the path of the martyrs will remain illuminated, and the flame of resistance will continue to burn as long as hearts beat for freedom and dignity.

The statement added that every drop of blood spilled on the road to al-Quds and Palestine plants a new generation of determined and steadfast resistors who will carry the banner of struggle from Sana’a to Gaza, and from Beirut to al-Quds.

In conclusion, the Front stated that the militant path of these heroic martyrs is a legacy passed down through generations and upheld by free peoples. It will continue until the ultimate goal is achieved: the full liberation of Palestinian land, the restoration of national rights, and the defeat of all forms of occupation and domination.

