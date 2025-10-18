Islamic Jihad mourns Yemeni military chief, praises shared resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Thursday, the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine offered its heartfelt condolences to the Yemeni people, to the brothers in Ansar Allah, and to the courageous Yemeni Armed Forces following the martyrdom of Major General Mohammad Abd al-Karim al-Ghamari, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. The movement prayed for divine mercy and for his admission into paradise.

In its statement, the movement affirmed the unwavering loyalty of the Palestinian people to the sacrifices made by the Yemeni nation, expressing deep pride in the martyrs who have stood in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The statement added: “We take great pride in the mingling of Palestinian and Yemeni blood in the struggle against occupation and in defense of our sacred sites.”

