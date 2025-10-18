Chief of Staff of Iran Armed Forces Hails Martyr Yemeni Military Chief as Symbol of Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: In his message of condolence on Thursday, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Ira n, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, described the martyred Yemeni commander as a valiant and devoted figure whose firm faith and courage played a strategic role in defending the Yemeni nation’s dignity and independence and in supporting the cause of Palestine.

Major General Mousavi highlighted al-Ghamari’s decisive role in confronting aggressors and punishing the Zionist regime, saying his efforts left a lasting and inspiring impact on the front of resistance.

The Iranian commander further hailed the steadfast and resilient people of Yemen for standing at the forefront of defending the Islamic Ummah and the oppressed Palestinian nation with honor and unwavering faith.

Yemen’s Houthis said al-Ghamari, one of the most senior military officials of the group, has been martyred “while fulfilling his duties”.

Shortly after the announcement on Thursday, the Israeli regime claimed responsibility for the killing, with Defense Minister Israel Katz saying al-Ghamari was attacked in an Israeli strike.

The Houthis said in a statement that the conflict with the Zionist regime had not ended. The Israeli regime will “receive its deterrent punishment for the crimes it has committed”, it said.

In August, the Zionist regime said it targeted senior figures from the group, including al-Ghamari, in air strikes on the capital Sana’a, killing the prime minister and several other ministers.



