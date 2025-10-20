Top commander: Enemies seek to undermine Iran’s national unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Sunday that Iran’s enemies are seeking to undermine the country’s national unity, stressing that the armed forces must maintain the highest level of preparedness and enhance their capabilities on a daily basis.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for Army cadets attended by senior military commanders, Major General Mousavi congratulated the graduates, describing them as “officers of the Resistance Front” and the future leaders of Iran’s Army.

“Today, Palestine is the beloved name of the world, and Gaza stands as a symbol of steadfastness and the triumph of blood over the sword,” he said, highlighting the enduring global significance of the Palestinian struggle.

According to Mehr, referring to Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, Mousavi said the operation marked the beginning of major regional and global developments, exposing the true nature of the United States and the Zionist regime. “After years of media domination portraying themselves as righteous, their criminal, bloodthirsty, and child-killing reality has now been revealed to the world,” he stated.

The top commander added that while the Zionist regime, backed by the US, sought to attack Iran to escape its internal chaos, disgrace, and growing public hatred, it ultimately suffered a humiliating defeat and was forced to call for a ceasefire.

Mousavi reiterated that the enemy aims to weaken Iran’s unity and the stronghold of resistance built by its people, emphasizing that “the armed forces must remain at the peak of readiness and continue to strengthen their power every single day.”

...................

End/ 257