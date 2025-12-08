Top commander: Iran’s Armed Forces fully ready in intelligence, operations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chairman of Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, said the Armed Forces maintain full readiness across both intelligence and operational fields.

According to IRNA, speaking at a Student Day ceremony at the IRGC University of Command and Staff in Tehran on Sunday, he stressed that the fusion of modern scientific knowledge and strong faith forms the core of the Armed Forces’ strength. He noted that this model should guide all military educational institutions.

Mousavi underscored the importance of integrating advanced technologies, strategic research, and artificial intelligence into the country’s defense structure.

He also highlighted the need to promote national unity and hope, calling these essential responsibilities for students. “Students play a crucial role in shaping positive narratives and reinforcing national cohesion—roles that are just as important as their operational duties,” he said.

Addressing emerging trends in hybrid and cognitive warfare, Mousavi emphasized that preparing for new forms of conflict is a strategic requirement. He encouraged students to study and train for modern defense scenarios to build proactive capabilities against future threats.

