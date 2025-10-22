Major General Mousavi Urges Full Implementation of Iran-Iraq Bilateral Agreement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, has urged the full implementation of the Iran–Iraq security agreement, emphasizing the importance of deeper military, political, and economic cooperation to enhance regional stability.

His remarks follow rising regional tensions and ongoing provocations by the United States and the Zionist regime. Tehran considers its security coordination with Baghdad vital to preventing foreign powers from using Iraqi territory to undermine peace in the region.

A senior Iraqi delegation led by Qasim al-Araji, Iraq’s National Security Adviser, visited Tehran to assess progress on bilateral commitments.

During the meeting, both sides discussed expanding joint efforts in counterterrorism, border security, and the disarmament of hostile armed groups in northern Iraq that pose threats to Iran’s stability.

The two officials reaffirmed the strategic depth of Iran–Iraq relations, describing their alliance as a foundation for regional security.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi:

“The deep brotherhood between the Iranian and Iraqi nations remains a major concern for the Americans. They fully understand the strength and blessings that unity brings.”

“The US occupation of Iraq and its recent provocations alongside the Zionist regime reflect their ongoing attempts to dominate the region. Even without the recent attacks on Iran, their true intentions in Iraq would have been exposed.”

“Faithful implementation of our bilateral security pact is essential to protect the sovereignty and stability of both nations.”

Qasim al-Araji, Iraqi National Security Adviser:

“No one can weaken the deep and special bond between our nations. During the 12-day Israeli war on Iran, the unity of the Iranian people, their armed forces, and government demonstrated resilience and strength.”

“The Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government are fully committed to enforcing all terms of the security agreement, including disarming armed groups and preventing hostile actions from Iraqi soil against Iran.”

“No country will be permitted to use Iraq’s territory to threaten the security of its neighbors, especially Iran.”

Tehran sees the agreement as a model for regional cooperation free from foreign interference.

Iranian officials continue to warn that persistent US and Israeli aggression endangers the security of the entire region.

