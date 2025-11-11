Iran warns of harsher reprisals if new aggression occurs

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces warned that although Iran’s doctrine remains defensive, any new aggression will be met with significantly harsher and more damaging reprisals.

In comments during a visit to IRIB on Tuesday, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi praised the national broadcaster for playing a decisive role during the 12-day war imposed by the Zionist regime and the US in June and afterwards.

“We know the war is not over,” so the national broadcaster must continue to work to prepare public opinion, calm the country, and prevent tension among the people, the general stated.

The commander said that no one expected such a heinous and completely illegal aggression by the enemy in the midst of negotiations, adding that while the enemy has used all its power to undermine national cohesion, it has always been defeated.

Major General Mousavi emphasized that Iran’s doctrine is defensive and that Iran will never be the initiator of any war.

However, he warned that if another war occurs, “we will inflict harsher blows on the enemy.”

Up to now Iran has focused on deterrence and acted in the recent conflict to make the enemy regret its actions, but from this point on, if an act of aggression takes place, the next phase of Iran’s actions will be to “make the enemy miserable,” he cautioned.

On June 13, the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran, targeting military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 consecutive days. The United States later escalated the conflict by striking three of Iran’s nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

Iran’s Armed Forces delivered an immediate and forceful response. The IRGC Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes under Operation True Promise III, inflicting significant damage and heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

In retaliation for the US attacks, Iranian forces also targeted al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar —the largest American military installation in West Asia— with a barrage of missiles.

The confrontation came to an end on June 24, when a ceasefire was enforced.

