IRGC seizes Marshall Islands–flagged tanker over “unauthorized cargo”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has detained an oil tanker off the coast of Makran after receiving a judicial order to seize the vessel over alleged violations.

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC Navy said the operation was conducted in accordance with its legal responsibilities and aimed at safeguarding Iran’s national interests and maritime resources.

According to IRNA, the force reported that its rapid reaction units began tracking the Marshall Islands–flagged tanker Talara early Friday morning, shortly after a court ruling mandated its confiscation.

The vessel, which was carrying 30,000 tons of petrochemical products and en route to Singapore, was subsequently directed to an anchorage point so officials could investigate the reported infractions.

Following a detailed inspection, including a review of cargo documents, the IRGC Navy said it determined that the tanker had been transporting “unauthorized cargo,” prompting further legal action.

