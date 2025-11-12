Shahed 161 unveiled: Iran showcases tactical recon drone capabilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian drone experts from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force tested the engine of the Shahed 161 drone during an exhibition of the force's achievements on Tuesday.

The Shahed 161 drone is one of the drone achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force, which is capable of performing various missions.

The maximum operational range of the drone is 150 km, takeoff weight is 170 kg, flight endurance is 2 hours, flight altitude is 26,000 feet, and maximum cruise speed is 135 km/h.

The Iranian-made drone is for reconnaissance and surveillance purposes, and its takeoff type is a vehicle launcher.

The Shahed 161 drone is capable of carrying two bombs weighing up to 50 kg. It is also capable of carrying optical cargo.

The IRGC Aerospace Achievements Exhibition was held at the IRGC Aerospace National Park.

