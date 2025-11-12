Avichay Adraee to step down after 20 years as Israeli Army’s Arabic spokesperson

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hebrew media reported that the Israeli occupation army spokesperson in Arabic, Avichay Adraee, is set to leave his position after 20 years, without revealing the reasons behind the decision.

During his years of service, Adraee focused on what is known as “operational media,” which includes issuing warnings and evacuation notices to civilians in conflict zones — including the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon, and Yemen — prior to military operations, as well as spreading propaganda and incitement against the “Axis of Resistance.”

According to Israeli claims, these campaigns aim to highlight the Israeli army’s compliance with international law and legitimize its military operations. However, the International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for senior Israeli figures, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over war crimes.

