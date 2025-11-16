Putin, Netanyahu discuss Iran nuclear issue in new phone call

AhlulBayt News Agency: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone discussion focused in part on Iran’s nuclear program, the Kremlin announced on Saturday.

According to the Kremlin’s press service, the two leaders exchanged assessments of the broader regional landscape, including the situation in Gaza as the current ceasefire arrangement continues and efforts to facilitate the exchange of Palestinian and Israeli captives move forward.

According to Mehr, the statement also noted that Putin and Netanyahu reviewed developments in Syria and discussed the status of Iran’s nuclear activities. Both leaders reportedly expressed an interest in pursuing negotiated approaches to resolve outstanding issues related to the Iranian nuclear file.

Russian state media highlighted that the two men last spoke on October 6, when they reviewed wider Middle East dynamics and the unfolding crisis in Gaza. That earlier conversation also included discussion of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza plan, during which Putin laid out Moscow’s stance.

