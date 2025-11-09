Iran’s FM criticizes Nobel Prize winner for supporting Israel’s crimes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has sharply criticized the Norwegian Nobel Committee for awarding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to María Corina Machado, a Venezuelan opposition figure who has publicly supported the Israeli regime amid its ongoing war in Gaza and previously called for foreign military intervention in Venezuela.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Araghchi condemned the selection, saying, “You must have seen the tweet by the Nobel Peace Prize winner making a phone call to Netanyahu and congratulating him on his crimes and genocide in the Middle East as if they were acts of peace.”

According to IRNA, he added that Machado, in her remarks, expressed full support for Netanyahu’s plans for the Zionist regime — including aggressive military actions — and even called for similar measures to be taken against her own country.

Araghchi questioned the Nobel Committee’s judgment, stating: “I don’t know what kind of peace prize this is that is given to someone who supports war!”

The Nobel Committee’s decision has drawn widespread criticism, with observers accusing it of political bias for honoring a figure who endorsed Israeli military operations in Gaza and advocated foreign intervention to topple Venezuela’s elected government.

