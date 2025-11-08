Araghchi: Israel, not Iran, is source of instability in Middle East

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has rejected recent claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding Iran’s regional role, asserting that the Israeli regime itself is the primary source of instability in the Middle East.

According to Mehr, in a recent interview, Netanyahu claimed that the United States seeks “a strong and independent Israel because that is the anchor of security in the Middle East.” His remarks come amid ongoing Israeli military aggression in Gaza and recent cross-border attacks in neighboring countries.

Responding to the comments, Araghchi took to his X account to dismiss the Israeli leader’s statements, pointing to Tel Aviv’s record of violence and regional destabilization.

“The so-called ‘anchor of security in the Middle East’ —

Wanted for genocide and war crimes,

Imposing apartheid on 7.5 million Palestinians,

Bombed 7 countries over the past year,

Occupying Palestinian, Lebanese, and Syrian territory.”

The Iranian foreign minister concluded his post by stressing, “Israel is the source of instability in our region.”

