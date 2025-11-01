Egyptian FM discusses nuclear de-escalation with Araghchi, Grossi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has held separate phone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to push forward diplomatic efforts focused on Iran’s nuclear program and regional stability.

According to Egyptian media reports on Friday, the discussions centered on restoring cooperation between Tehran and the IAEA, as well as easing tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities through peaceful mechanisms.

According to Mehr, Abdelatty emphasized the need to maintain dialogue among all concerned parties and to resume and reinforce cooperation between Iran and the Agency in accordance with the agreement reached in Cairo on September 9. He also highlighted the importance of increased communication in the coming period to support regional security.

The Egyptian foreign minister noted that the talks were held under directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, with the aim of preventing escalation and fostering calm in the Middle East.

