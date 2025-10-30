Netanyahu Deliberately Violating Gaza Truce, But Pinning Blame on Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Nazzal made the remarks after at least 109 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Tuesday and Wednesday in a major breach of the US-brokered truce that was aimed at ending the regime’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV channel, Nazzal said Netanyahu and “the ruling gang in the Zionist entity” are attempting to provoke conflict under the guise of what they call Hamas’ non-compliance with the agreement.

The Israeli prime minister “is willing, with premeditation and malice aforethought, to violate the agreement and send a message that he can violate it whenever he wants,” he added.

The official also emphasized that resistance factions in Gaza do not want to give Netanyahu any pretext to resume his war of extermination against Palestinians, warning, however, that their position may change amid Israel’s continued violations of the truce.

The Israeli carnage came after Netanyahu ordered “immediate, powerful strikes" following an exchange of gunfire in Rafah in southern Gaza that killed an Israeli soldier.

Later, the occupation’s military said that it was returning to the ceasefire but remained ready to attack again if necessary.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Secretary General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns" Israel's deadly air raids in Gaza.

In his remarks, Nazzal warned that the expansion of Israeli attacks and the trespassing of the so-called yellow line – Israel’s withdrawal line in Gaza – amount to a de facto cancellation of the ceasefire.

“This transgression calls for a stance from the Palestinian factions,” he said, stressing that resistance options remain open, but with responsibility.

The Hamas official further criticized Washington’s bias toward Israel, saying, "We should not deceive ourselves into thinking we are dealing with a neutral and just administration.”

Commenting on the post-war governance of the Gaza Strip, he said eight Palestinian factions had endorsed a Hamas proposal that includes the formation of a committee of independent technocrats.

Following indirect negotiations in Egypt, Israel and Hamas agreed on October 9 to the Gaza truce plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

The first phase of the agreement, which came into effect on October 10, required Hamas to release 20 surviving Israeli captives and 28 bodies of dead Israelis in exchange for Israel freeing nearly 2,000 Palestinian abductees and transferring the bodies of 360 Palestinians killed during the Gaza onslaught.

So far, Hamas has handed over all 20 living Israeli captives and the remains of 15 others, and Israel has released nearly 2,000 Palestinians, held unlawfully by the regime, and returned the bodies of 195 Palestinians.

Israel, having failed to achieve its objectives of the brutal Gaza onslaught, has killed 68,643 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 170,655 others since October 7, 2023.