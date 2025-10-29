Hamas Condemns Israeli Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas has strongly condemned what it described as Israel’s “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement, while firmly rejecting Tel Aviv’s accusations that the resistance movement breached the deal.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Hamas denounced the “criminal bombing” carried out by Israeli occupation forces across various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The condemnation followed Israeli airstrikes that killed at least 20 people and injured over 50 others in a single day, targeting eastern Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis.

“This terrorist attack is part of a continued series of violations in recent days, which have led to the deaths and injuries of many,” Hamas added.

The ceasefire agreement was brokered in Egypt earlier this month as part of the initial phase of a 20-point plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at ending Israel’s prolonged war on Gaza.

Hamas also criticized Israel’s ongoing closure of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, calling it another breach of the agreement and a deliberate attempt to sabotage the truce.

The group stated that such actions demonstrate Israel’s “determination to violate the agreement and cause its failure.”

In its latest statement, Hamas categorically denied Israeli claims that it was involved in attacks on Israeli troops in Rafah using RPGs and sniper fire.

“We affirm that we had no involvement in the Rafah shooting incident and reiterate our commitment to the ceasefire agreement,” the group declared.

Hamas concluded by urging Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and the United States to take immediate action to pressure Israel to halt its aggression against civilians in Gaza and uphold the terms of the agreement.

