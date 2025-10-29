GMO: 94 Civilians Martyred, 344 Injured in Israeli Truce Breaches

AhlulBayt News Agency: Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) has accused the Israeli occupation army of systematically violating the ceasefire agreement, reporting over 125 breaches since the truce began.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, these violations have led to the deaths of 94 civilians and injuries to 344 others, which GMO described as a serious breach of international law.

GMO detailed that Israeli forces committed 52 shooting incidents directly targeting civilians, conducted 9 incursions into residential areas crossing the so-called “yellow line,” launched 55 bombardments and targeted attacks, demolished 11 civilian buildings, and abducted 21 Palestinians from various parts of Gaza.

The GMO placed full responsibility on the Israeli occupation regime for the humanitarian and security repercussions of its repeated violations of the ceasefire.

It urged U.S. President Donald Trump and other mediators to fulfill their duties by pressuring Israel to halt its violations and adhere to its signed commitments.

GMO also demanded the immediate and permanent reopening of all Gaza border crossings and the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and shelter materials.

