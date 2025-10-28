ICRC receives body of Israeli captive from Hamas in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Monday it had received the body of an Israeli captive from Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades in the Gaza Strip to be transferred to Israeli forces.

The Israeli military said Red Cross personnel had taken custody of the body and were en route to deliver it to army units in Gaza.

“According to information from the Red Cross, the coffin of one of the hostages was handed over,” the occupation army said in a short statement.

Hamas has so far released 20 Israeli captives alive and returned the remains of 17 others since the start of a ceasefire agreement.

Earlier Monday, the al-Qassam Brigades said it would deliver the body at 9 p.m. local time as part of a prisoner exchange tied to the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation.

