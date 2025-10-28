Israeli drone strike kills two in Khan Younis despite ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Despite the ongoing ceasefire between the Tel Aviv regime and the Hamas resistance movement, the Israeli military has carried out a drone attack near the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, killing at least two people, according to medical sources.

Medics at Nasser Hospital said an Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle targeted a group of citizens in the town of Abasan al-Kabira on Monday.

Two citizens were killed as a result of the aerial attack, while several others sustained injuries.

Elsewhere in the eastern neighborhoods of Khan Younis, Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns continuously and intensively. There were no reports of injuries.

Israeli gunboats also fired shells toward the coast of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

The developments came on the same day that South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Gaza ceasefire is being “undermined by continued assaults” by the Israeli military.

Speaking at Malaysia’s Universiti Malaya, he welcomed the truce, but said the international community must guarantee it provides “a path towards Palestinian statehood and self-determination”.

Drawing on his country’s apartheid past, Ramaphosa said South Africa’s support for Palestine is based on a “shared history”.

“Through solidarity, we can escape the ghosts of the past, overcome the most strident of obstacles, and help reshape our common destiny,” he said.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war in October 2023, the occupying regime has killed at least 68,527 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and reduced Gaza to ruins, drawing global outrage and calls for accountability.

Vast swaths of the coastal territory have been reduced to a wasteland by Israel’s genocidal war on the territory.

Experts warn that the true death toll could reach hundreds of thousands once the missing and those buried beneath the ruins are fully counted.

