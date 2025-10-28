Gaza death toll rises to 68,527 amid ongoing Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip announced on Monday that the death toll from the ongoing “genocide” committed by Israeli occupation since October 7, 2023, has risen to 68,527, with 170,395 wounded.

The daily statistical report from the ministry stated that the Strip’s hospitals received 8 martyrs whose bodies were recovered from under the rubble, and 13 other people were injured during the past 48 hours.

The ministry also indicated that 93 citizens were killed and 337 others were injured since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, 2025, in addition to the recovery of the bodies of 472 martyrs.

According to the ministry, there are still victims under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams have been unable to reach them until this moment.

