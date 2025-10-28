King Abdullah rejects foreign troops in Gaza, urges Palestinian-led security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jordan’s King Abdullah II has rejected the idea of countries joining an international force to “enforce” peace in Gaza under a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, insisting that the security of the besieged strip must remain solely in Palestinian hands.

"What is the mandate of security forces inside of Gaza? And we hope that it is peacekeeping, because if it's peace enforcing, nobody will want to touch that," King Abdullah told the BBC on Sunday.

Under Trump’s 20-point ceasefire proposal, troops from Arab nations and other countries would be deployed to Gaza as part of an “international stabilization force” that, according to the plan, would “train and provide support to vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, and consult with Jordan and Egypt, who have extensive experience in this field.”

King Abdullah stressed that countries would oppose a scenario involving foreign troops maintaining order in Gaza.

"Peacekeeping is that you're sitting there supporting the local police force, the Palestinians, which Jordan and Egypt are willing to train in large numbers, but that takes time. If we're running around Gaza on patrol with weapons, that's not a situation that any country would like to get involved in."

The initial phase of Trump’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan took effect earlier this month and saw a prisoner exchange, but further stages will be negotiated at a later date.

King Abdullah emphasized that Jordan would not send its forces into Gaza, noting that the country is “too close politically” to the situation.

His remarks come as more than half of Jordan’s population is of Palestinian descent, and some 2.3 million Palestinian refugees currently reside in the kingdom.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement has stressed that any peacekeeping or "stabilization force" in Gaza must be authorized by a UN Security Council resolution — not by Trump’s wishes.

During Israel’s two-year-long genocidal war on Gaza, the occupying regime killed at least 68,527 Palestinians and wounded 170,395 others, before a ceasefire agreement was reached in the besieged strip earlier this month.

