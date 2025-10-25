Seven injured Palestinian children arrive in Switzerland for care

AhlulBayt News Agency: Seven wounded children from the Gaza Strip, accompanied by 27 of their families, arrived in Switzerland last night to receive medical care in Swiss hospitals. This was part of a humanitarian operation organized by the Swiss Federal Government in cooperation with the World Health Organization and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The Swiss Ministry of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport said in an official statement that the children suffered serious injuries resulting from the war in Gaza. They were first transported to Jordan for first aid, then flown to Switzerland by aircraft from the Swiss Air Force and the Swiss Air Rescue Service (RIGA).

The statement explained that the children and their family members will be distributed across several Swiss regions and will receive medical care in specialized university and cantonal hospitals, depending on the needs of each case.

The Swiss government confirmed that these children will also undergo procedures guaranteeing them temporary residence and legal protection during their treatment and rehabilitation.

Authorities said this initiative represents the first phase of a broader humanitarian program aimed at receiving approximately 20 children from Gaza who were injured during the war, as part of Switzerland’s efforts to provide humanitarian and medical support to those most affected by the war.

