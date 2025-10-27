Palestinian farmers assaulted, lands seized under military protection

AhlulBayt News Agency: In recent days, extremist settler groups have carried out a series of coordinated assaults targeting Palestinian farmers and agricultural lands in Bethlehem, al-Khalil, and the northern Jordan Valley.

These attacks, conducted under the protection of Israeli military forces, involved the destruction of olive trees, unauthorized planting on Palestinian-owned land, and fencing off grazing areas in preparation for annexation.

In al-Maniya village, located south of Bethlehem, local council head Zayed Kawazbeh reported that settlers from the illegal Ma’ale Amos settlement vandalized dozens of olive trees across approximately two dunums of land in the al-Qarm area.

The land belongs to Palestinian citizen Mahmoud Jabarin, who was violently assaulted by settlers, resulting in a broken arm. Despite being the victim, Jabarin was abducted by Israeli soldiers, while the settlers responsible were not arrested.

In al-Khalil, dozens of settlers planted trees on Palestinian-owned land in the village of Birin, southeast of the city. Farid Burqan, head of Birin’s village council, accused the settlers of attempting to seize the land.

Burqan noted that the settlers acted under Israeli military protection and highlighted that similar violations frequently occur in areas like Masafer Yatta and Bani Na’im, where Palestinian farmers are denied access to their lands and settlers release livestock to destroy crops.

In another incident, settlers tried to storm the home of a Palestinian resident in Susya village, south of al-Khalil, but local residents successfully repelled the attack.

In the northern Jordan Valley, settlers fenced off new sections of Palestinian-owned farmland in Khirbet al-Farisiya, aiming to assert control and block Palestinian access to their property.

Local sources reported that this land seizure occurred just before the winter planting season, which is vital for producing livestock feed.

Over the past few months, settlers have fenced off hundreds of dunums in the northern Jordan Valley as part of a broader strategy to pressure Palestinian residents and force them off their land.

/129