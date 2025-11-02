OCHA: West Bank olive harvest faces highest settler violence in five years

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the olive harvest season in the West Bank has seen the highest level of settler attacks in five years.

In a statement released last night, OCHA affirmed that 126 settler attacks targeted 70 Palestinian villages and settlements in the West Bank, resulting in the destruction of more than 4,000 olive trees and saplings.

The statement also noted that settlers from newly established outposts have imposed restrictions on access to olive groves in many locations across the West Bank.

OCHA further reported that 60 settler attacks against Palestinian civilians were recorded, resulting in injuries to 17 people and damage to 19 vehicles during the past week.

