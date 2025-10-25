Israeli settlers attack Palestinian olive pickers near Nablus

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli settlers on Saturday attacked Palestinian olive pickers in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus.

Palestinian sources reported that three people from the town of Qablan sustained minor injuries after being attacked by settlers while picking olives in the Wadi al-Hajj Issa area of ​​Aqraba.

Sources also reported that the colonists were armed and carrying sharp tools during the attack, forcing the residents to leave their lands.

Olive pickers in the Palestinian governorates are subjected to repeated attacks by colonists and occupation soldiers, who prevent them from harvesting olives and accessing their lands in several areas.



