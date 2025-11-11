Iran, Saudi Arabia in talks to finalize executive contracts for Hajj 2026

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization said negotiations are underway to finalize the executive contracts for next year’s Hajj.

Ali Reza Rashidian made the remark during a visit to Riyadh at the invitation of the Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah.

He has traveled to the Arab country with the aim of signing the memorandum of understanding on Iranian pilgrims’ participation in Hajj 2026.

He said that during this trip, issues related to pilgrim accommodation, transportation, food and supplies, services for holy rituals and other executive activities are being discussed with Saudi service companies.

According to Rashidian, the start of the Hajj visa application process is subject to the determination and final conclusion of executive contracts.

“Our goal is to receive quality services that are commensurate with the dignity of Iranian pilgrims, and efforts are being made to conclude these contracts in the shortest possible time.”

Referring to Iranians’ pre-registration process in the ‘My Hajj’ platform, Rashidian said that so far, more than 64,000 people have registered their names in this platform.

It is expected that this stage will be completed soon so that other executive plans for holding a safe, smooth, and dignified Hajj can be finalized, he went on to say.

Hajj 2026 (1447 AH) is expected to begin around May 24, 2026, with the Day of Arafah likely on May 26 and Eid al-Adha on May 27.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage draws millions of Muslims to Mecca each year.

