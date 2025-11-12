Iran, Saudi Arabia sign agreement on 2026 Hajj pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran and Saudi Arabia have signed an agreement on the organization of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage, marking another step in coordination between the two countries on pilgrimage affairs.

The agreement was finalized during an official meeting between Alireza Rashidian, head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, and Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

During the talks, the two sides emphasized the importance of facilitating administrative and service procedures and discussed ways to improve the quality of services provided to pilgrims visiting the holy sites.

Rashidian described serving pilgrims of the House of God as a shared honor for officials of both countries and stressed the need for “systematic, transparent, and coordinated planning” for next year’s pilgrimage.

Al-Rabiah, for his part, thanked the Iranian delegation and expressed hope that “constructive cooperation” would lead to better services for all pilgrims.

Rashidian also said that all programs and ceremonies would be carried out “as in the previous year,” with full respect for the dignity, honor, and health of pilgrims — a point approved by the Saudi minister.

With the signing of the agreement, operational preparations for Iran’s 2026 Hajj pilgrimage have officially begun.

