Iran finalizes Hajj 2026 housing contracts ahead of Saudi talks

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of Iran’s Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization is set to travel to Saudi Arabia to hold discussions with Saudi officials regarding Iranian pilgrims’ participation in the upcoming Hajj.

Alireza Rashidian stated on Sunday that his visit aims to finalize negotiations for Hajj 2026 and to attend the Hajj conference and exhibition. “I hope to achieve positive outcomes for our country through these meetings,” he said.

He also announced that accommodation contracts for Hajj 2026 have been finalized, noting a 3–5% reduction in housing costs compared to the previous year.

“We are working to finalize transportation and catering contracts to determine the final cost of Hajj and begin practical registration for the Hajj caravans,” Rashidian added.

According to the official, over 52,000 Iranians have registered for Hajj 2026 so far, including 28,845 women and more than 23,000 men.

He noted that the average age of pilgrims is 57, similar to last year, and that most registrations have come from Razavi Khorasan and Tehran provinces.

Rashidian also reported a rise in Umrah trips, stating that flights began in August from 17 airports to Jeddah and Medina.

Since then, 54,300 individuals have embarked on Umrah pilgrimages, and an increase in applicants is expected during the months of Rajab, Shaaban, and Ramadan.

He added that the university student Umrah pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on November 16.

Umrah is a recommended (Mustahab) pilgrimage to Mecca that can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which is obligatory once in a lifetime for able-bodied and financially capable Muslims and must be performed during the early days of Dhul Hajja in the lunar Hijri calendar.

