Tunisian activist: Israel is Tool of U.S. Imperialism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Moez El-Hajj Mansour, a Tunisian writer and political activist, warned that the broader plan seeks to dominate strategic trade routes, military zones, and regional wealth, with Israel acting as the main instrument of U.S. imperial ambitions.

Mansour stated that history has proven the Zionist regime’s disregard for agreements, citing examples from Oslo, Wadi Araba, Camp David, and various ceasefires brokered or overseen by the United States. “They violate every commitment,” he said, “and we must remain vigilant, even as we strive to ease the suffering in Gaza.”

He stressed that the United States cannot be trusted, as its policies consistently aim to weaken the resistance and resilience of Palestinians and other Muslim nations. “Their objective is to dismantle all forms of resistance,” he added.

While acknowledging Israel’s tactical successes—such as the assassination of resistance leaders—Mansour argued that it has failed in achieving broader military and deterrence goals, especially in relation to Iran. “Even in Syria, its political reach is limited, and it faces global backlash in the media,” he said.

He highlighted the unprecedented global wave of opposition to Israeli aggression, pointing to firm positions taken by leaders like Gustavo Petro of Colombia, Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil. “It’s inspiring to see people in Spain, Italy, and across Latin America rise against their governments’ support for Israel,” he said. “The outdated narrative of Israel as the region’s sole democracy has crumbled—it is now viewed as a ruthless oppressor.”

Addressing threats to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, Mansour said such hostility is longstanding. “Since the Islamic Revolution, Iran has endured continuous sanctions and aggression aimed at undermining its sovereignty and progress,” he explained.

He described the recent 12-day war launched by the U.S. and Israel against Iran as part of a persistent campaign of hostility. “Their aim has always been to eliminate Iran’s independence and regional influence,” he said. “Yet Iran has emerged as a strong and influential nation, supporting resistance movements in Yemen, Gaza, and Lebanon, and backing freedom fighters worldwide.”

Mansour concluded by commending Iran’s resilience and unity under wise leadership. “Iran has stood firm against American imperialism and the Zionist era, offering a powerful example to Arab and Islamic nations. May God grant victory to Iran, the resistance fighters, and all the free people of the world,” he said.

