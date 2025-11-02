Israeli Forces Advance into Quneitra, Breaching Syrian Sovereignty

AhlulBayt News Agency: The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based monitoring group, has reported that Israeli military forces conducted a raid on al-Samdaniyah al-Sharqiyah village in Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province, marking another breach of Syrian sovereignty.

According to SOHR, the incursion took place Saturday morning, involving two Israeli tanks, seven military vehicles, and a bulldozer entering the village.

The Israeli units then proceeded toward the al-Saqri checkpoint, located between Jabah village and Khan Arnabah town, before continuing along the route leading to al-Salam Highway.

This operation followed the installation of a metal gate by Israeli forces in al-Samdaniyah village, situated in Quneitra’s western countryside, which sparked public outrage.

On Friday, SOHR sources noted that Israeli troops stationed at Tel Ahmar Gharbi base in Kodnah town launched several artillery shells at bushes in the Tel Ahmar Sharqi area of central Quneitra.

No casualties or property damage were reported as a result of the shelling.

In recent months, Israeli officials and Syria’s ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) faction have engaged in direct negotiations aimed at establishing a so-called security agreement.

Since the collapse of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government late last year, Israel has intensified its military operations across Syrian territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly ordered Israeli forces to penetrate deeper into Syria to secure strategically significant areas.

Israel has further extended its control in Syria by occupying the buffer zone that separates the Golan Heights from the rest of Syria, violating the 1974 disengagement accord.

Analysts suggest that HTS’s passive stance and its efforts to normalize ties with Tel Aviv have emboldened Israel to expand its territorial occupation and increase airstrikes in Syria.



/129