Israeli Patrol Sparks Tension in Al-Quneitra Countryside

AhlulBayt News Agency: The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday that an Israeli military patrol departed from Tel Al-Ahmar Al-Gharbi base and moved toward Tel Al-Ahmar Al-Sharqi in the central countryside of Al-Quneitra, firing bullets heavily into the air.

According to SOHR, the incursion sparked tension and raised public concerns about a possible security escalation.

The group added that Israeli forces established two temporary checkpoints on Thursday, one along the road between Ruwayhinah village and Be’er Ajam town in central Al-Quneitra, and another at the entrance of Be’er Ajam.

They inspected passersby and checked identification documents, creating fear among residents due to repeated Israeli movements in the area.

In a related development, an Israeli military spokesperson released footage showing an operation inside Syrian territory, noting that reserve troops from the 55th Brigade had been redeployed to southern Syria under the command of the 210th Division.

Israeli forces have repeatedly conducted military activities in southern Syria in recent years, which Israel claims are security measures. Damascus, however, regards these operations as violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

