Israel shells forested areas in Syria’s Quneitra province

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local media in Syria reported on Friday that the Israeli military has shelled forested areas in the central countryside of Al-Quneitra province in southern Syria.

According to Al Mayadeen, Israeli forces fired multiple artillery rounds from the Tel al-Ahmar military base toward wooded zones in central Quneitra, marking yet another violation of Syrian sovereignty.

According to Mehr, the attack coincided with a statement from the head of the UN International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, who confirmed that Israel has repeatedly shelled Damascus and southern Syria, forcing civilians to flee their homes. He warned that Syria’s future remains under serious threat and emphasized the urgent need for international action.

The UN official also urged authorities of the so-called Syrian interim government to take immediate steps to prevent further escalation and safeguard the region from additional instability.

