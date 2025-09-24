256 Israeli Incursions into Syria Documented Since December

AhlulBayt News Agency: Since December 8, 2024, approximately 256 incursions by Israeli enemy forces into Syrian territory have been documented.

In a statement, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that southern Syria has entered a phase of security chaos and diminishing control, which has paved the way for increased military activity by Israeli forces, particularly in the Quneitra and Daraa countrysides.

The statement noted that the region has witnessed a prolonged series of military operations and incursions targeting strategic sites inside Syria, as the Israeli entity aims to reinforce its security presence along the border.

It added that these incursions have included raids, arrests, the construction of fortifications, trench digging, airstrikes, and intensive aerial surveillance.

The statement concluded that these Israeli actions have caused instability and severely impacted the lives of civilians in southern Syria.

