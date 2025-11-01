Israeli authorities carry out field executions of Palestinian detainees

AhlulBayt News Agency: The “Prisoners’ Information Office” stated on Friday that the Israeli occupation authorities have carried out “field execution operations” against Palestinian prisoners after their arrest, citing recent medical and field evidence.

In a press statement, the office indicated that the bodies of the martyrs that were handed over bore “signs of torture, restraint, burns, and marks of being run over,” confirming that “systematic crimes” have taken place.

The statement condemned the occupation’s policy of detaining the bodies and burying them in “cemeteries of numbers,” describing it as a “deliberate humiliation of Palestinians, whether dead or alive.”

The office also linked these crimes to a previous statement by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who appeared in a video clip of shackled prisoners and commented: “This is how we treat them, all that’s left is to execute them.”

In its statement, the office called for the formation of an independent international committee to investigate and hold the occupation leaders accountable for the crimes committed against the prisoners.

