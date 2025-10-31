Passive defense underpins infrastructural resilience, social stability: Iran’s top general

Chairman of the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi says that passive defense is the backbone of the country’s infrastructural resilience and social stability.

Mousavi made the remarks on Thursday in a message marking the weeklong national observance of Passive Defense, which began on October 27.

He said that passive defense is based on the three principles of forecasting, prevention, and preemption against human-made threats, and aims to reduce vulnerability while ensuring the continuity of critical services.

Passive defense is recognized as the most strategic approach to counter cyber, biological, chemical, radiological, hybrid, and technological warfare, the top military official added.

He referred to the 12-day war Israel waged against Iran in June, and said the experience of that conflict showed that threats can emerge rapidly and intensely in complex and hybrid forms.

Only nations that possess resilient infrastructure, widespread preparedness, and national cohesion have the capacity to withstand such challenges and maintain stability, the general emphasized.

Now, with the lessons learned from the 12-day war, the effective integration of passive defense into national planning and the implementation of its principles across critical infrastructure is not only a strategic necessity but also a legal and national duty, Mousavi said. Achieving this will pave the way for enhancing national resilience and ensuring stability against future threats, he added.