Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon leaves one dead, two injured

AhlulBayt News Agency: Local media in Lebanon reported on Friday that an Israeli drone carried out a strike on a motorcycle in the country’s south, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

According to a report by Al Mayadeen, the drone targeted the motorcycle in the town of Kunin, in southern Lebanon. Initial information indicates that one person was killed in the attack, while two others sustained injuries.

According to IRNA, the attack marks yet another violation of the existing ceasefire, as the Israeli military continues operations across southern Lebanon. Reports also noted that Israeli drones and warplanes have been frequently flying over Lebanese airspace in recent days, a pattern that has become routine despite ongoing truce arrangements.

Lebanese authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

