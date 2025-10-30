Lebanese President orders Army to Confront any Israeli Incursions

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to a statement from the Lebanese Presidency on Thursday, Aoun instructed army chief Rudolphe Haikal to “have the Lebanese Army confront any Israeli incursion into the liberated southern territories, in defense of Lebanese land and the safety of citizens.”

The statement detailed that General Haikal informed President Aoun about an Israeli incursion in the town of Blida early Thursday, which resulted in the death of municipal worker Ibrahim Salameh, who was killed while performing his professional duties.

President Aoun condemned the attack, stating it was part of "ongoing Israeli aggressive practices" and noted it occurred shortly after a meeting of the committee monitoring the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

Meanwhile, in response to the latest Israeli aggression, Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the attacks and slamming the United States of complicity.

“The criminal Zionist enemy continues its series of crimes on Lebanese soil, intensifying its incursions and violating Lebanon's sovereignty and the sanctity of its citizens, disregarding agreements, understandings, and international laws,” the statement said.

“Hezbollah strongly condemns this new Israeli crime, which came directly after the visit of the American envoy to Lebanon and her chairing of the Mechanism Committee meetings. It affirms that the Zionist aggression on our country is carried out in partnership and collusion with the United States, and that Washington gives the green light for every Israeli escalation,” it added.

The movement expressed appreciation for President Aoun's position, describing his call for the army to stand against Israeli aggression as "national and courageous."

Hezbollah also called for “supporting the army with all necessary capabilities to enhance its defensive capacities and provide political cover to face this savage enemy.”

Hezbollah called upon the Lebanese government to depart from its approach of previous months and to urgently approve a comprehensive plan to halt repeated Israeli aggression.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also strongly denounced the Israeli incursion into Blida and the direct targeting of a municipal employee as “a blatant assault on Lebanon’s state institutions and sovereignty.”

“We stand in full solidarity with our people in the south and the border villages, who are paying the price for their right to live in safety and dignity under the authority of the Lebanese state,” he said.

Given the significant losses incurred over 14 months of conflict and the failure to achieve its military goals in the aggression against Lebanon, Israel was compelled to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, which took effect on November 27, 2024.

Since the implementation of the agreement, the occupying forces have carried out multiple attacks on Lebanon, including airstrikes across the nation, showing a clear disregard for the ceasefire.

Israeli forces have also taken control of five significant areas in southern Lebanon, namely Labbouneh, Mount Blat, Owayda Hill, Aaziyyeh, and Hammamis Hill, all situated near the border.

Lebanon has condemned the continued presence of the Israeli military as a violation of the ceasefire agreement and the established timeline for withdrawal.