Al-Hosseini: Trump’s Global Ambitions Fuel Conflict from East to West

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Indian preacher, Allama "Syed Sadiq Al-Hussaini", stated that President Trump is seeking global recognition and has turned to the Middle East to assert his influence. He claimed that Trump’s interference in the Ukraine conflict was an attempt to elevate himself as a global leader, but instead, it sparked widespread protests across the United States.

He argued that Trump’s inability to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine prompted a shift in focus toward Gaza. According to al-Hosseini, Trump’s ceasefire proposal was designed to ease pressure on both Israel and himself. “This plan offers no real relief to the starving people of Gaza,” he said. “Despite announced ceasefires, the Zionist regime continues its assaults and blockade.”

Al-Hosseini described Trump as delusional and obsessed with power, citing his confrontations with China, Europe, and his involvement in global conflicts. “The U.S. president has dragged nations from East to West into war,” he remarked.

He emphasized that the war in Gaza has imposed severe economic and political burdens on both Israel and the United States. “Trump’s ceasefire initiative was a tactical maneuver aimed solely at protecting his ally Netanyahu,” he added.

The cleric also criticized Arab governments for supporting the proposal merely to deflect public outrage, despite their lack of trust in Netanyahu’s assurances. He commended Hamas for its restraint, saying: “Hamas could break the ceasefire but chooses not to, prioritizing the welfare of Gaza’s people—just as Hezbollah in Lebanon avoids escalation despite ongoing Israeli aggression.”

Al-Hosseini condemned certain Islamic governments for remaining silent amid the massacres in Gaza. “Not only do these regimes stay silent, but they also suppress their own citizens who protest against the Zionist occupiers. It is now evident to the world that they have betrayed Islam and the Muslim Ummah,” he concluded.

