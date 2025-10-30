Poll: Vast majority of Palestinians oppose Hamas disarmament

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent poll has found that the overwhelming majority of people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are opposed to the disarmament of the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

The poll, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) between October 22-25 and published on Tuesday, showed about 70 percent of Palestinian people say they are opposed to the disarmament of Hamas.

In Gaza, which endured two years of Israeli genocide, 55 percent of Palestinians said they opposed Hamas’s disarmament.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the poll showed that opposition to the disarmament of Hamas is around 80 percent. The occupied West Bank is governed by the Palestinian Authority (PA), run by Hamas’s political rival, Fatah.

The poll also found deep doubts in regard to US President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza. 62 percent of Palestinians surveyed said they do not think the Gaza peace plan would succeed in ending the war “once and for all.” In the occupied West Bank, 67 percent of respondents were doubtful of the Gaza peace plan, while in Gaza, it was 54 percent.

In total, 1,200 Palestinian people from Gaza and the occupied West Bank took part in the poll, of whom 760 were interviewed in the West Bank and 440 in Gaza.

The respondents were interviewed face-to-face, with the responses being submitted to servers that PCPSR said only the researchers of the survey had access to. The poll’s margin of error is 3.5 percent.

So far, the first phase of the US-sponsored peace plan has been taking place, with the next stages resulting in permanent peace in Palestine scheduled to be negotiated at a later time.

However, the ceasefire has already been violated repeatedly by the Israeli regime. Israeli forces launched on Tuesday their most devastating attack on Gaza since the ceasefire was signed. At least 104 Palestinians were killed, including 46 children, as deadly Israeli strikes shook Gaza City, Khan Younis, and refugee camps in central Gaza.

Palestinians have called on the international community to exert pressure on the Tel Aviv regime not to violate the Palestinian people’s right to life, dignity, freedom, self-determination, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with al-Quds as its capital, while guaranteeing the right of return for refugees.

The Israeli regime has so far killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians since launching the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, before the Gaza ceasefire deal was put into effect earlier this month.

....................

End/ 257