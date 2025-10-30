US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Condemns Israeli War Crimes in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, has strongly condemned Israel’s military actions in Gaza, labeling them as war crimes after more than 100 Palestinians—including 46 children—were killed within 24 hours.

In a post on X, Greene denounced the killing of dozens of children in the latest Israeli airstrikes, asserting that such actions constitute war crimes.

“Israel’s military said Wednesday that the ceasefire was reinstated in Gaza after killing 104 people, including 46 children, according to local health authorities,” Greene wrote. “46 CHILDREN!!! Are these not war crimes?”

These attacks, among the deadliest since Israel launched its campaign in Gaza in October 2023, occurred despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that began on October 10, 2025, and was intended to halt aggression against the besieged territory.

President Trump, speaking during a visit to Asia on Tuesday, defended the Israeli strikes, stating that Israel “should hit back” when its forces are attacked—an accusation Hamas has rejected.

Greene’s comments underscore growing divisions within the Republican Party, as more right-wing figures question the extent of Trump’s military support for Israel and its role in the regime’s alleged war crimes.

Earlier this year, Greene also condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing them as genocidal amid the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Following Tuesday’s airstrikes, Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Bassal described the situation as “catastrophic and terrifying,” calling the strikes “a clear and flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Bassal reported that the Israeli military targeted tents sheltering displaced families, residential homes, and areas near a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

The latest wave of attacks has further revealed the fragility of the ceasefire, which has been repeatedly violated since its inception.

Prior to these strikes, Gaza’s media office reported that Israel had breached the truce at least 80 times since October 10, resulting in 97 deaths and 230 injuries among Palestinians.

