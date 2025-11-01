AL-Quds govt warns of colonial project targeting Aqsa Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Quds Governorate has issued a stark warning about the escalating activities of Jewish temple groups, accusing them of attempting to Judaize the Aqsa Mosque and alter its historical and Islamic identity.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Governorate asserted that the religious rituals, preparations, and symbolic displays surrounding Al-Aqsa Mosque have evolved beyond mere ideological aspirations and now constitute a structured colonial project backed by political and religious bodies within the Israeli occupation system.

The statement highlighted that temple groups are ramping up their public campaigns and logistical groundwork through religious and educational institutions. Chief among them is the “Yeshivat Har HaBayit” school, which recently published videos showing its preparations for building the so-called Temple. These include training priests for animal sacrifices, crafting ritual garments, and designing architectural models of the alleged temple.

The Governorate emphasized that these actions are taking place alongside incitement from Israel’s far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, who is actively advocating for the temporal and spatial division of the Aqsa Mosque. He continues to encourage temple groups to intensify their mass incursions and ascents to what they call the temple mount.

According to the Governorate, these developments represent a dangerous new phase in Israeli aggression against Al-Quds and its sacred sites. The systematic efforts to build the third temple are not isolated religious acts but part of a broader colonial agenda aimed at erasing the Arab and Islamic identity of the holy city.

The statement concluded by urging Palestinian governmental, civil, and media institutions to mobilize all legal, political, and diplomatic tools to resist Israeli schemes targeting the Aqsa Mosque and to strengthen documentation efforts of violations occurring at the site.



