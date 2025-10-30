Al-Azhar Grand Mufti Urges Italy to Recognize Palestine Amid Gaza Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: His Eminence Prof. Ahmad at-Tayyeb, Grand Imam of al-Azhar ash-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome during his participation in the World Meeting for Peace, titled “Finding the Courage to Achieve Peace.”

The Grand Imam commended the Italian people for supporting the legitimate rights of Palestinians and for joining mass protests against the ongoing killing, displacement, and genocide of civilians in Gaza over the past two years. He expressed hope in the youth of Italy and the world to uphold human dignity regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity. He also voiced his wish that Italy would join other nations in recognizing the State of Palestine, with al-Quds ash-Sharif as its capital.

His Eminence reaffirmed al-Azhar’s dedication to promoting peace—the essence of Islam—and to portraying the religion’s tolerant image. He highlighted al-Azhar’s global outreach to religious and cultural institutions, which led to the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity with Pope Francis. He thanked Allah for the ongoing positive outcomes of this initiative in fostering interreligious and intercultural dialogue. “We believe in the power of dialogue and mutual understanding to combat racism, extremism, and hatred,” he said.

President Sergio Mattarella expressed admiration for the Grand Imam’s efforts in advancing peace and human fraternity, and praised his friendship with Pope Francis. He lauded the Document on Human Fraternity, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019, as a landmark in global peacebuilding and interfaith cooperation, noting its growing relevance in today’s world.

The Italian President also praised the Grand Imam’s speech at the opening of the World Meeting for Peace, organized by the Sant’Egidio Community. He highlighted the Imam’s call for prioritizing peace over conflict and emphasized the need for continued collaboration between Pope Leo XIV and the Grand Imam to inspire youth toward peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

During the meeting, the Grand Imam discussed the fruitful outcomes of dialogue between al-Azhar, the Muslim Council of Elders, and the Catholic Church—particularly initiatives empowering women and youth in peacebuilding. He expressed hope for continued collaboration with Pope Leo XIV to further global peace efforts.

