Lebanon Shia Leader to Pope Leo: Islam’s Core Is Equality, Human Dignity and Peaceful Coexistence

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Vice-President of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shia Council, in a meeting with Pope Leo XIV, stated that the spiritual culture of Islam is founded on equality and human dignity, and that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Ali (A.S) highlight the importance of human brotherhood and coexistence.

During an interfaith dialogue ceremony at Martyrs’ Square in central Beirut, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Vice-President of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shia Council, met with Pope Leo XIV and emphasized the shared human and religious foundations between Muslims and Christians.

Al-Khatib expressed appreciation for the Pope’s visit to Lebanon amid the current difficult circumstances, describing it as an opportunity to strengthen national unity.

The Vice-President of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shia Council noted that the spiritual culture of Islam rests on equality and human dignity, and recalled that the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (p) and Imam Ali (A.S.) place great emphasis on human brotherhood and coexistence.

He said that differences are natural, but relations between people must be based on dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation, not on fabricated wars in the name of religion.

This senior Shia cleric also pointed to the continuing Israeli aggressions and stressed that, in the absence of an effective government, Lebanon has been compelled to defend itself.

He called on the Pope to leverage international influence to play a greater role in helping Lebanon overcome its accumulated crises, especially the consequences of Israeli aggressions.