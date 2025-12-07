Beirut hosts ceremony honoring Hezbollah’s martyred scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: The “Najee’ Wa Medad” ceremony was held in Beirut with the participation of scholars and seminary students to commemorate Hezbollah’s martyred scholars. The event honored the legacy of former Hezbollah Secretaries-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din, who were killed in an Israeli attack in September 2024.

The ceremony, whose name refers to the martyr’s blood and the scholar’s writings, aimed to preserve the enduring impact of martyrdom and knowledge. Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech highlighting the path of Resistance and the role of scholars in strengthening its foundations.

Sheikh Mousa Sweidan, Director of the Ahl al-Bayt Seminary in Bint Jbeil, told Iran Press that the community remains committed to the covenant of the martyred leaders. Mohammad Khashafi, father of two martyrs, emphasized the importance of recognizing the sacrifices of scholars whose contributions extend beyond religious guidance.

Seminary professor Hussein Kashakesh noted that targeting the resistance community is a deliberate strategy, but stressed that seminary students have proven their vital role in recent battles. Sheikh Abdul-Latif Habash added that the late martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah never distinguished between Sunnis and Shias, urging unity against occupiers.

