Lebanese Parliament Speaker presents Quran to Pope

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri presented a copy of the Holy Quran to Pope Leo XIV during his meeting with the visiting leader of the Catholic Church.

The Pope arrived at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut on Sunday.

He is reportedly set to meet religious authorities, visit mosques and ancient churches, pray at Beirut’s port in memory of the victims of the 2020 explosion, and hold a private meeting with President Joseph Aoun.

Lebanese sources say that during this visit, the Pope is also scheduled to meet with the prime minister of Lebanon and address a gathering of the Arab country’s national leaders.

Pope Leo has arrived in Lebanon after traveling to Turkey and in the second and final step of his historic trip to the Middle East, in order to demand peace in a country overshadowed by the darkness of the new threats of the Zionist regime.

Lebanese leaders, whose country hosts a million Syrian and Palestinian refugees and is struggling to recover from years of economic crisis, are now worried about a significant escalation of Israeli attacks in the coming months.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, expressed hope in a speech on Friday that the pope’s visit would help end Israeli attacks on the country.

