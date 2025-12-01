Pope Leo XIV begins three-day visit to Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Pope Leo XIV is set to begin a three-day visit to Lebanon on Sunday, with the central aim of calling for peace as Israeli aggression continues, according to local media reports.

According to Mehr, the visit marks the second and final stop of the Pope’s first overseas tour since assuming leadership of the Catholic Church. As reported by Al-Mayadeen, he is expected to deliver a strong and clear message urging peace and an end to violence.

Pope Leo XIV is traveling to Beirut from Turkey, concluding a four-day visit there during which he warned that the unprecedented level of violent conflicts across the world poses a “danger to the future of humanity.” He also strongly condemned the misuse of religion as a pretext for bloodshed.

His aircraft is scheduled to land at Rafic Hariri International Airport at 3:45 p.m. local time. During his stay, the Pope is expected to meet with Lebanon’s president and prime minister and deliver a national address to senior Lebanese political and religious leaders.

As part of his program, he is also scheduled to pray at the site of the devastating explosion at the Beirut Port, paying tribute to the victims and expressing solidarity with the Lebanese people.

Lebanon, which has the highest proportion of Christians in West Asia, has faced continued Israeli aggression over the past year despite a declared ceasefire. The country remains under renewed threats of escalation should Beirut refuse to comply with Israeli demands.

