Hezbollah urges Pope Leo XIV to condemn Israeli aggression in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah has urged Pope Leo XIV to denounce Israel’s continued “injustice and aggression” against Lebanon, despite the ceasefire agreement that came into effect last year.

In a message shared on the group’s social media channels on Saturday, Hezbollah stated: “We in Hezbollah take advantage of your auspicious visit to Lebanon to reaffirm our commitment to coexistence.”

The statement also reiterated Hezbollah’s dedication to supporting the Lebanese army and people in resisting any aggression or occupation of their land.

The resistance movement stressed that Israel’s actions in Lebanon amount to “unacceptable ongoing aggression.”

“We rely on your holiness’s stance in rejecting the injustice and aggression our nation of Lebanon is subjected to at the hands of the Zionist invaders and their supporters,” the statement added.

The appeal coincides with Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Lebanon this weekend, during which he is expected to meet civil and religious leaders, visit mosques and historic churches, pray at Beirut’s port in memory of the 2020 blast victims, and hold a private meeting with President Joseph Aoun.

The pontiff is also scheduled to plant a cedar tree at the presidential palace in Beirut, and offer prayers at the tomb of St. Charbel and before the statue of Our Lady of Lebanon.

On Friday, Hezbollah Secretary‑General Sheikh Naim Qassem welcomed the pope’s visit, noting that members of the group had been tasked with delivering a letter to him, which would also be made public through the media.

Qassem emphasized Hezbollah’s adherence to the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024, while calling for an end to Israel’s ongoing attacks on Lebanon.

“We welcome this visit at this pivotal moment, and we pray that the Holy Father will contribute to spreading peace in Lebanon, liberating it, ending the aggression, and standing by the oppressed, as we have always known him to do,” Qassem said.

Israel and Hezbollah reached a ceasefire deal on November 27, 2024, which required Israel to fully withdraw from Lebanese territory. However, Tel Aviv has kept forces stationed at five sites, violating UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the terms of the agreement.

Since then, Israel has repeatedly breached the ceasefire through assaults on Lebanese territory.

Lebanese officials have warned that Israel’s violations of the ceasefire pose a serious threat to national stability.

/129